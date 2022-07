Frances Conroy

Never afraid to take on a daring role, Conroy made her debut in season 1 as recurring cast member Moira O’Hara. She landed a recurring role again in Asylum as Shachath. She was brought on as a series regular as Myrtle Snow in Coven, and Gloria Mott in Freak Show. She made a guest appearance in Roanoke as Mama Polk, and Cult as Bebe Babbitt. She returned as Myrtle and Moira in Apocalypse and Belle Noir in Double Feature.