Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey’s Feud

After a video showing the A-list judges fighting backstage surfaced in October 2012, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey decided to put the controversy behind them.

“The whole thing is convoluted. It’s a distraction from the show and a distraction from the contestants,” the “Fantasy” singer said during a January 2013 press tour. Minaj added, “Every time we try to talk about the contestants, we have to field questions about [this].”