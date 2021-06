Daddy’s Home

The former American Idol judge will play the beloved role of Daddy Warbucks in the production.

“Now that the amazing Harry Connick Jr. is set to embody Daddy Warbucks, we look forward to shaping the iconic role to tap Harry’s immense skill set as a multi-talented performer,” NBC’s Jen Neal said in a statement. “He and Taraji P. Henson will anchor the rest of the cast and we can’t wait to see their on-stage dynamic in our version of Annie.”