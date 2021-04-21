Japril fans, this one’s for you! Sarah Drew’s return as Dr. April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy is coming up — and ABC has finally released teaser photos from the May episode.

The network dropped a series of stills from the upcoming episode on Tuesday, April 20, showing April’s reunion with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). While fans won’t see the former couple’s interaction play out on the drama until Thursday, May 6, the photos tease a slew of emotions from both doctors when they first see each other.

The snaps, which show April and Jackson sharing a meal and having a glass of wine together, come two months after Williams, 39, revealed he was rooting for his character to be with April again.

“They are incredible together,” the Little Fires Everywhere actor told Entertainment Tonight in February. “I am a fan [of Sarah’s] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I’ve worked with. We developed those story lines together with our incredible writers, so it’ll always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in contact. She is the sweetest.”

The following month, the pair’s castmate Camilla Luddington teased Drew’s comeback after a fan asked if she had seen any alums on set. “I did happen to run into a gorgeous red head I have missed SO. DAMN. MUCH!!” she tweeted in March.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 12 that Drew’s character would return during season 17 of the series.

Drew, 40, exited the medical drama at the end of season 14 in 2018 after nine seasons. During her time on the show, her character, April, fell in love with fellow doctor Jackson and they later welcomed a daughter together before getting divorced.

To many fans’ disappointment, April married Matthew (Justin Bruening) during a May 2018 and subsequently quit her job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Next month, however, viewers will learn what April has been doing since her departure and where she stands with Jackson.

The New York native documented her reunion with her costars last month, highlighting her excitement upon being back with Williams. “Nbd. Not excited at all. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️☺️☺️☺️,” the Cruel Summer actress wrote via Instagram in March alongside a photo of the duo masked-up on set.

Williams shared his own video of the duo’s time together, captioning it with a present emoji.

“It’s 4am. Do you know where your #japril is? #onset @ijessewilliams,” Drew wrote alongside a video snuggling up to Williams during an early morning shoot two days later.

Earlier this month, the Mom’s Night Out actress revealed that her episode will air in May, sparking fans to freak out. “SO EXCITED,” the Grey’s Anatomy official Instagram page commented on her announcement.

Drew’s highly-anticipated comeback follows the return of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), who were both killed off earlier in the series, as part of Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) dream sequence. Meredith’s sister Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) also made cameos this season.

Scroll down to see April and Jackson’s reunion ahead of the May 6 episode of Grey’s Anatomy: