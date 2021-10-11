Larisa Oleynik

Oleynik played Mary Anne’s stepsister, Dawn Schaefer, in her first feature film. She was already a star thanks to her role as Alex Mack on The Secret World of Alex Mack, which ran from 1994 to 1998. The California native then starred in 10 Things I Hate About You, A Time for Dancing, Broken Windows, Wish Upon a Christmas, Animal Among Us and We Broke Up. She also appeared on 3rd Rock from the Sun, Pretty Little Liars, Hawaii Five-0, Winx Club (voicing Icy), Mad Men, The Healing Powers of Dude and Trinkets.

The Sarah Lawrence College alum starred in the one-woman show I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti in 2016 in New York City. The following year, she took the stage in the Off-Broadway production of Baghdaddy. She starred in Miss Lilly Gets Boned in 2019.