Stacy Linn Ramsower

Ramsower played Mallory Pike, who came from a big family and enjoyed writing. The child star, who appeared on the show Hey Dude and in the movie Tank Girl before landing her gig as one of the babysitters, left Hollywood in 1996. Ramsower has since become a yoga instructor, full-spectrum doula and somatic sex educator. She also runs a business called Sacred Body and hosts a corresponding podcast.

The former actress shares two children, a son and a daughter, with her husband, Ermes.