Tricia Joe

Joe retired from acting following her role as artsy sitter Claudia Kishi in the 1995 hit. She broke into the acting world five years earlier with a role in The Great Quake Hazard Hunt and later appeared in I’ll Do Anything. The California native has kept a relatively low profile since her Hollywood exit, later graduating from Fullerton College with a degree in dance. She also studied criminal justice at California State University, Long Beach.