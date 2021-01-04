Mike Johnson

The Bachelorette season 15 contestant said he was “100 percent” in talks to be the season 24 lead before Peter was picked.

“I think, ultimately, it just came down to, they chose the right person for what they want,” he said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in 2019. “And there’s nothing wrong with that at all. When I first found out, I’m not gonna lie, I was sad. I was annoyed when I very first found out. But then by the end of the night, I wasn’t annoyed no more because I was appreciative and thankful that they told me no right then and there because now I could focus on myself and I’m just blessed because I know I’m gonna find my wife and find my claim.”