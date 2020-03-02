Alayah Benavidez and Victoria Paul

Another dose of pageant drama. During Peter’s season of The Bachelor, Alayah and Victoria P. made it seem like they didn’t know each other — until Alayah was accused of being a liar by the other women. As a result, Victoria P. told Peter that Alayah insisted that they lie about their friendship.

“It’s difficult for me to be in this position, but I know she asked me to not tell producers that we knew each other … Looking back, she did ask me to lie and that’s not who I am,” Victoria P. told Peter. “Coming into this, she was really looking forward to all the opportunities to come from this even if you weren’t her husband.”

While Alayah was sent home, she returned to tell Peter that Victoria P. wasn’t entirely honest about how well the two women knew each other. The pilot didn’t end up with either woman.