All the Rules and Secrets You Didn’t Know About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

The Clothes

“No sunglasses, no, like, logos,” Dean told Us in September 2021, with Caelynn noting the producers don’t “like busy prints.”

While Dean added that he couldn’t remember getting an outfit “vetoed,” he recalled producers suggesting he and Caelynn change during season 6 of BiP.

“There was one time Caelynn and I were on camera together and I wanted to wear white and she was already wearing white and they were like, ‘You shouldn’t wear whatever, you look like you belong to a cult or something,’” he said. “There’s definitely some cases where I wanted to wear something and they, like, advised me not to. … They’re not super strict with the dress code.”