Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 85

Bachelor’s Caila Quinn Says Katie Thurston Deserves ‘Closure,’ But Greg Grippo’s ‘Actor’ Label Isn’t Fair

By

Caila Quinn joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap Katie Thurston’s season finale of The Bachelorette — including the season 17 lead’s confrontation with Greg Grippo.

Bachelor Nation Has Mixed Feelings About Katie's Finale

Read article

“Sometimes we have emotions bottled up and you can’t judge people for wanting to get that out. And so I’m happy for Katie that she could just release that and hopefully, it gives her closure because I am happy for her and Blake [Moynes],” the 30-year-old Bachelor season 20 alum told Us Weekly. “You just want them to have the best chance as a couple. And the only way to do that is for her to completely move on. And so I’m glad she said everything she wanted to. And I personally thought Greg took it like a man.”

Caila Quinn Talks Katie and Greg Split
Caila Quinn, Katie and Greg Shutterstock; ABC

Shortly after Bachelor Nation watched Katie, 30, accept a proposal from Blake, 31, during the three-hour finale on Monday, August 9, the show cut to her tense After the Final Rose confrontation with Greg, 28. While Caila noted Katie came out swinging — “it was a little much to me” – she acknowledged that tension is high backstage.

Blake Moynes’ ‘Bachelorette’ Timeline: From Clare to Katie

Read article

“I’ve been in that situation before. They really do bring you back to that moment and bring you back to the breakups seconds before. And they’re like, ‘Do you remember that feeling you had? Do you remember the last words that were said?’ … If there’s anything you want to say, the producers always tell you, ‘Get it out now,’” the Ohio native explained. “I think Katie wanted to not only [do that] for herself, but for all the women out there who have been spoken to in an aggressive manner, I think she wanted to stand up for herself and it was all pent up.”

Greg quit the show during the August 2 episode after accusing Katie of dismissing his feelings. During their reunion, Katie suggested that the New Jersey native was an actor who never cared about her feelings.

“The thing that bothers me is that people were so hard on Greg and were giving him all of these labels,” Caila told Us on the podcast. “The fact that Katie, in this finale, kept saying like, ‘I feel like you were an actor and were tricking me’ — I feel like is unfair because an actor is someone who plays a role and Katie was playing a role. So are we going to label her as an actress? No. I think it’s just really unfair.”

Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Read article

The Bachelor in Paradise alum continued: “At the end of the day, I think Greg was there genuinely looking for his person, but just a different kind of person than Katie was and that’s OK. We’re all not supposed to fall in love with everybody. There’s one person for everyone.”

For Caila’s complete recap of the Bachelorette finale, and a game of “Bachelor Secrets,” listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

 

Episode 84

Breaking Down Theories About How Katie's 'Bachelorette' Season Ends
Katie Thurston may be ready for season 17 of The Bachelorette to end, but speculation about her final rose is only heating up after Greg Grippo’s dramatic exit. Us Weekly is recapping the Monday, August 2, episode of the...
Flip podcast card

Episode 83

Connor B.’s Reaction to Kiss and More You Didn’t See From 'Men Tell All'
Behind-the-scenes of the Men Tell All! Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast is breaking down Katie Thurston’s reunion with her castoffs – and revealing what you didn’t see on TV. Katie...
Flip podcast card

Episode 82

Clay and Katie Want Andrew to Be the Next Bachelor — But Is He Over Her?
Clay Harbor recapped the Monday, July 19, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast — and revealed how his cousin Andrew Spencer felt watching his dramatic split from Katie Thurston...
Flip podcast card

Episode 81

Why Bachelor’s Bibiana Thinks ‘Bachelorette’ Men Were Too Hard on Hunter
Bibiana Julian joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Monday, July 12, episode of The Bachelorette — and she’s seeking some justice for controversial cast member Hunter Montgomery after...
Flip podcast card

Episode 80

Wells Adams Praises Hunter, Admits Greg Didn't Look Thrilled on Group Date
Some Bachelor Nation fans weren’t thrilled with Katie Thurston’s decision to give Hunter Montgomery the group date rose on the Monday, July 5, episode of The Bachelorette, but special guest Wells Adams doesn’t doubt...
Flip podcast card