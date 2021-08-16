Reality TV

All the Rules and Secrets You Didn’t Know About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "701" - It's time to return to Bachelor Nation's favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second - or third - chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres its seventh season, MONDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KENNY ABC
The Mental Assessment

Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants must pass a mental health assessment before their season.

“They have psychologists on board, and it’s their job to mentally assess you to see how you’re going to react to situations. I have to admit, they are very good at their jobs,” Kalon said in 2014.

Years later, Dylan Barbour confirmed that is still the case after fans asked if people go on the show for a “vacation.” He wrote via Twitter, “I think it’s a mix. Absolute wild experience, but there’s a chance you meet someone for real. You all take psych exams, so you could be scientifically matched.”

