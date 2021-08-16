All the Rules and Secrets You Didn’t Know About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

The Mental Assessment

Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants must pass a mental health assessment before their season.

“They have psychologists on board, and it’s their job to mentally assess you to see how you’re going to react to situations. I have to admit, they are very good at their jobs,” Kalon said in 2014.

Years later, Dylan Barbour confirmed that is still the case after fans asked if people go on the show for a “vacation.” He wrote via Twitter, “I think it’s a mix. Absolute wild experience, but there’s a chance you meet someone for real. You all take psych exams, so you could be scientifically matched.”