Wells’ Bartending Shifts

BiP bartender Wells Adams told TV Insider that he’s behind the bar for eight to nine hours at a time. “I’d get up there, go set the bar up, and then they’d start sending people down to my bar,” he said in 2019. “And it depends — if it’s a rose ceremony, then that’s a night shoot. So generally, if I’m there really, really late and then they’d give me the morning off.”