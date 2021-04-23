Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Potential Couples Drama Already Brewing

Kit Keenan and Bennett Jordan

While Bennett was spotted with Kit in New York City, he told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that their connection isn’t romantic.

“We’re so far apart in age … [she’s 21 and I’m almost 37 here at the end of June. I think age isn’t certainly everything,” he said in April. “[But] the next couple of years I’m really looking forward to hopefully getting to work on some kids, and I don’t think Kit is really there yet in that regard. While I do think she’s very mature and wise beyond her years, I don’t think that’s a reasonable age gap for us to enter in at this point in our lives.”