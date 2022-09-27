March 2022

Weeks after Teddi gushed about him, Andrew clarified that he had never met her in person. “I have not met Teddi yet, but I’ve heard great things about her, obviously,” he said during an appearance on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “She is one of the girls I’m definitely hoping to see on the beach in Paradise if I were to go or she were to go. As far as that goes, if you’ve heard anything, it’s all just rumors. There’s nothing going on between us. I’ve heard a couple things, like people saying we’re dating, which is not true.”