Bachelor

Bachelor’s Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell: A Complete Relationship and Drama Timeline

Matt James Breaks His Silence on Rachael Kirkconnell's Controversial Social Media Activity
Rachael and Matt James ABC/Craig Sjodin
The One-On-One

“Rachael, I’m falling in love with you too,” Matt told Rachael on the February 1 episode. “And it is scary to say, but when I’m with you, it just feels right.”

During an interview with Us, Matt opened up about the weight of using the word “love” on the show. “Having not been part of The Bachelorette before I was the Bachelor, I didn’t know the rules and regulations of how to use that word,” he said after the episode aired. “And so, whenever I felt something, I said it. And I only said things that I meant and felt. So, if that got tossed around a few times, it’s because I felt it. And if it doesn’t, then that means that connection hadn’t gotten to that point yet.”

