Who’s ready to hand out roses? Social media has been buzzing with predictions about who will take over as the next Bachelor — and creator Mike Fleiss keeps adding more fuel to the fire.

Before Katie Thurston‘s season 17 of The Bachelorette concluded in August, it seemed as though Andrew Spencer had been given the coveted Bachelor edit with his emotional goodbye. “I want my future wife to choose me,” he told the cameras as he walked away from the competition.

At the Men Tell All taping, the athlete, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively about the “really tough conversation” he had with Katie, 30, before their breakup. “[What] I didn’t expect was her to be sprinting down the stairs, like a rom-com and completely suck the wind out of my lungs, making my heart sink,” he recalled, calling it “a moment I’ll cherish forever.”

While some Bachelor Nation fans rallied around Andrew, others thought Greg Grippo would be the obvious choice to lead season 26. The New Jersey native, 27, was a front-runner throughout Katie’s journey to find love, but the pair didn’t quite see eye to eye after their hometown date. Greg confessed his feelings for Katie, but the bank marketing manager didn’t reciprocate, sparking a blow-up fight before Greg ultimately chose to leave New Mexico.

“After I tell you that you fill a hole in my heart, [you saying] that I have a rose. … I got scared that you were using this terminology with me and I felt like you were playing the Bachelorette role with me instead of just being Katie,” he explained during the After the Final Rose special.

The former Bachelor contestant, who got engaged to Blake Moynes during the jaw-dropping finale, claimed Greg hadn’t been there for the right reasons.

“I am very happy, absolutely, but that doesn’t take away the anger that I had watching this back and seeing the way you treated me — using me to get the experience, the exposure. Dare I say the ‘acting’ practice at my expense,” she said during the duo’s heated reunion. “I mean [the acting] was pretty good until the end when you kind of f–ked it up and ran away. … You’re a liar. You did not love me.”

Season 17 suitors aren’t the only ones rumored to be in the running for Bachelor, however. Tyler Cameron and Joe Amabile have also been thrown into the mix, with Nick Viall claiming the 34-year-old’s return to Bachelor in Paradise could give him a leg-up for the role.

“There’s a real honesty and earnestness. … That comes across [as] very charming,” the 40-year-old “Viall Files” host said on his podcast after watching Joe on the beach in the season 7 premiere.

As for Tyler, 28, a source exclusively told Us the Florida native could be an option “who’s going to bring in higher ratings” and “also make for good television.” Per the insider, producers are “keeping an eye on feedback from Bachelor Nation” before making a final decision.

Scroll down to see everything Fleiss has teased about the upcoming season of The Bachelor: