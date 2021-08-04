John Hersey

John, who was eliminated during week 2 but continued a friendship with Katie outside of the show, called out anyone defending Greg.

“Along with many of you, I watched last night’s episode and was shocked by some of the behavior I witnesses, namely the words and body language exhibited by Greg,” he wrote via Instagram Stories. “Watching these actions get defended (and therefore normalized) strikes me as extremely unhealthy and a step in the wrong direction. It should be noted that an individual can be a good friend to some while simultaneously being harmful to others in another relationship; friendship cannot be an excuse to blindly defend someone’s behavior.”

He concluded: “Every one of us is on our journey, and it is important we continuously seek ways to improve ourselves. Absolutely none of us are perfect, but holding each other accountable is sometimes necessary to move forward.”