Wells Adams

While both men insisted they weren’t on “teams,” Wells noted Katie “gave a lot of positive affirmation to Greg, more so than anybody else thus far on the show.”

He explained, “What annoyed me about Greg was that, like, he didn’t understand how the show works. … I blame Ben Higgins for this because he all of a sudden changed the script on everyone. And, like, was just telling people willy nilly that he loves them. And, like, that just screws up everything, because then we don’t have the normal beats of the show. And then it gives it, it makes it so you can end the show early,” the BiP bartender told Nick. “For all of [Greg’s] faults in all of this, he should have given her a little bit more grace in the whole situation.”