Acting Career

“I am very happy, absolutely, but that doesn’t take away the anger that I had watching this back and seeing the way you treated me — using me to get the experience, the exposure. Dare I say the ‘acting’ practice at my expense,” Katie said.

After Greg laughed in disbelief, she added, “I mean [the acting] was pretty good until the end when you kind of f—ked it up and ran away.”

He subsequently replied, “Listen, I hate to break it to you. As much as I wish I was, I’m not Meryl Streep.”

Katie noted that in addition to hearing Greg went to acting school, she’s been “hearing” that Greg is a “confident, cocky boy from Jersey who knows that he’s hot s—t” and not the “shy guy” he was portraying on the show.

“Paired with those rumors and acting school, I don’t know if I actually know who Greg is,” she said. “You’re a liar. You did not love me.”