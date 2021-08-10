Why Katie Didn’t Say ‘I Love You’ Back

After Greg said he didn’t feel like Katie was on the same “level” as him, she replied, “I will say I had three relationships going on. In that moment, I was continuing to be open as the Bachelorette, dating these multiple men who I was falling for. That’s how this works.”

Katie later reiterated her point that Greg used her response to his “I love you” as an “escape,” which he denied. “It really wasn’t that one moment. Again, it was you telling my mother that I was a front-runner in this while I was telling her that you were The One,” he said. “After I tell you that you fill a hole in my heart, [you saying] that I have a rose. Me telling you I wanted to leave … it wasn’t you saying, ‘Don’t leave, I’m not going to do this without you’ or ‘I’m coming with you.’”

The season 17 lead argued that she still didn’t know who she was going to be with at that point because “that’s the way it works.”

“I got scared that you were using this terminology with me and I felt like you were playing the Bachelorette role with me instead of just being Katie,” he said, claiming that she withheld some of her emotions because of her “I love you” rule.