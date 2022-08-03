Is Logan Going to Switch From Rachel to Gabby?

“This is all uncharted territory for everyone,” Rachel told Us about Logan admitting to Jesse Palmer that he still likes Gabby after accepting the flight instructor’s rose. “This has never been done before and no one really knows how to navigate it. So as well as everyone watching me and Gabby figure this out for the first time, they’re watching the men do it as well. So I think as far as what happens next week, everyone’s just gonna have to tune in.”

When asked if that means that fans should have grace for the controversial contestant, Gabby quipped: “I think people will be able to make their own opinions.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.