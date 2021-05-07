The journey begins! Katie Thurston opted for a show-stopping coral gown on night one of The Bachelorette.

The season 17 lead was dressed to kill as she prepared to meet her potential husband in teaser photos released by ABC on Friday, May 7, ahead of the show’s June premiere. The Washington native, 30, smiled as she stood outside the New Mexico shooting location in the snaps.

Katie wore her hair down and swept to one side while crossing her hands as she awaited her suitors’ arrivals. The warm-colored dress complimented the desert backdrop. She topped off the look with drop earrings and a silver ring.

The first-look photos came days after the network shared a new poster for Katie’s season. “See what all the buzz is about,” the tagline reads, referring to the Bachelorette bringing a vibrator with her when she met Bachelor Matt James during season 25 of the series.

Last month, the bank marketing manager joked about her season’s ending while spending time with her family. “My family searching for a ring,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on April 29, alongside a video of her pretending to search skies while showing off a ringless finger.

Us Weekly confirmed two days prior that Katie’s season wrapped early on April 24, which was a week ahead of schedule. Filming began in March.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” a source exclusively told Us, adding that it “went great.”

The reality star’s road to romance was helped along by cohosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The former Bachelorettes stepped in for longtime host Chris Harrison after he temporarily walked away from his franchise duties following backlash over comments in support of Rachael Kirkconnell in February.

Rachael, 24, made headlines earlier this year after her past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced. Both the graphic designer and Chris, 49, apologized for their controversial comments.

“Tayshia and Kaitlyn can relate to Katie’s journey in a lot of different ways, which you’ll see play out, so it was nice to have them there to help out with whatever situation came up,” the insider told Us in April. “Tayshia had fun and loved doing it. She and Katilyn made a great team.”

Kaitlyn, 35, teased the upcoming season on the April 29 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, after returning home to Nashville the same month.

“I’m definitely not going to say much because I don’t wanna get in trouble, but I mean, maybe I can say it’s the most dramatic season yet,” the Canada native said. “I think it’s going to be really fun.”

