2. He’s Religious

Mike is a Christian, which is something that’s important for him as he looks for his future spouse. “He is looking for a woman who loves staying active, will make him laugh, and most importantly, has the same set of values as he does,” his ABC bio reads.

Katie, for her part, hasn’t been super vocal about her religious beliefs but competed for Matt James’ heart earlier this year and the former football player was upfront about his relationship with God being important to him. Katie touched on this when she reflected on her decision to bring a vibrator on night one of season 25.

“It actually summarized me perfectly … and I could do nothing but be myself. I knew Matt is religious, I know I don’t know him personally, so I knew it could very well send me home night one,” she said on “Bachelor Happy Hour” in January. “And I would have no regrets.”