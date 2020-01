The Alayah of It All

When Alayah Benavidez returns to The Bachelor on January 27, after being eliminated the week prior, she tells the other women about Rice and Fuller’s relationship — something Fuller freaks out about. “Nobody has their phone here, so how would you expect people to know that?” she asked Alayah at the time. “That’s something very personal to me and the fact that you think that it’s OK to go around to other girls and not come to me first is absurd.”