‘Back to the Future’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines)

The former ballerina’s most well-known role apart from Marty McFly’s mom is as Kathryn Kennish in the teen drama series Switched at Birth. Thompson starred on the popular Freeform show from 2011 to 2017, and competed on the 19th season of Dancing With the Stars with partner Artem Chigvintsev in 2014. The Minnesota native has been married to Some Kind of Wonderful costar Howard Deutch since 1989. The couple’s daughters, Madelyn and Zoey, have also stepped into the spotlight with budding careers of their own.