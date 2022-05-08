Jamie Jason and Chandler Brooks

In 2018, fans were surprised when Jamie and Chandler announced that they were dating. The deckhand appeared on season 3 of Below Deck Med while the bosun left halfway through season 6 of Below Deck.

Jamie previously gushed about her boyfriend in honor of their two-year anniversary, writing via Instagram in 2020, “I know that it’s only been two years, but it feels much longer than that. We have been through so much together. All our experiences have forced us to grow up and realize things about life and love that we never would have if our relationship was smooth sailing.”

She added: “I’m thankful for the challenges because they showed us just what we are capable of. I’m thankful for the struggles because they showed us a different side of each other that made us love one another even more. Thank you for being the wonderful person that you are, and for always choosing me.”