Lexi vs. the Entire Crew

During a night out with her fellow cast members, Lexi Wilson found herself at odds with almost everyone and went on to fight with her roommate Malia. Tensions escalated through the night and the second stew ended pushing Mzi Dempers.

“I had a s–t ton of stuff going on in my head, like, a lot of stuff, but I didn’t tell anyone, which is my fault. And I guess I wasn’t dealing with it properly, which is also my fault,” she told The Daily Dish about the July 2021 episode. “In that short space, you know, 15-hour working days, a lot going on, and just, like, alcohol doesn’t make it better. I had a lot going on with my dad. I’m still reeling with emotions there. Any little thing triggered me, like out of control, actually.”

Although Lexi apologized to the crew, Malia admitted that she didn’t necessarily believe her.

“I think she was kind of like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I don’t remember. I’m sorry. Like, everyone get over it,’” the bosun exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We were like, ‘How do you not remember? You were saying some, like, pretty intense stuff, you know?’ So, I don’t think it was as sincere as we wanted it to be, but I think for her, that’s the best we were going to get.”

After another fight between Lexi and Mathew, the stew was let go by Captain Sandy and chose not to appear in the season 6 reunion.