When Do the Hookups Really Go Down?

“It’s up to the captain to some extent, you know, how the boat gets used. Different captains have different feelings about using guest areas,” the producer explained, noting that most of the show’s hookups take place when there aren’t guests. “The truth of the yachting business is that when there’s no guests on board or no owners aboard the boat, that the boat really is for them. They do use the hot tub and they do use the guest cabins occasionally.”

Cronin noted that if the reality stars want to use the guest cabins or other locations when they aren’t occupied they are in charge of cleaning up after themselves. The same goes for any and all hookups. “People who wanna hook up there’s no — we don’t control that. That’s up to them,” he continued. “We don’t shoot. We’re not doing a porn show.” Cronin explained that when they do see a couple going into a room they briefly step in to make sure everything’s on the up and up and then let it play out accordingly.

“The way that works is if two cast members go into a cabin to hook up a guest cabin where we have no camera, we actually stop open the door and say, ‘Is everybody consensual in this situation? Is everybody comfortable?’” he said. “And if we get two yeses, it’s all good. We’ll back out and shut the door and that’ll be that.”