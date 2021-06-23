Reality TV

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 2 Reunion Revelations: Dani’s Pregnancy, Gary’s Love Triangle and More

Jean Luc Dani Soares
Jean-Luc and Dani Soares. Courtesy of Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux/Instagram; Courtesy of Dani Soares/Instagram
Dani and Her Castmates Address Her Baby’s Paternity

After Dani shared that Jean-Luc did not want to be involved in her pregnancy, her costars had plenty to say about the deckhand’s reaction.

“She’s working so hard. She’s doing 12-hour days. She’s trying to get herself prepared as best as she can. And it is incredibly disgusting and frustrating that [Jean-Luc] won’t even acknowledge the situation,” Alli responded. “My heart breaks for Dani but she is so strong. I know that she can do this without him and will be better off.”

Meanwhile, Gary claimed that Jean-Luc “does not have a spine.”

“For the little respect that I had for him, that’s gone out the window,” he added.

 

 

