Calling it like she sees it. Below Deck alum Kate Chastain posted a snarky Father’s Day tweet for Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux amid rumors he could be a father.

“I wonder how Jean Luc is celebrating today #belowdecksailing,” Kate, 38, shared via Twitter on Sunday, June 20.

Her shade was thrown just two days after Jean-Luc, 25, finally addressed the assumption that he fathered Dani Soares‘ baby and opted not to be involved.

“[I’m] heartbroken to have to hear about the baby’s birth on social media and read headlines, like, ‘Dani Soares Says Her Baby’s Father Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With It.’ All I can say is if it’s mine, I want to be involved 100 [percent],” he wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 18.

The former football player is working on a yacht in Central America while Dani, 33, gave birth in her native Australia.

The deckhand continued: “As someone who grew up with parents who weren’t together, I wouldn’t wish that on any child. Not looking for a pity party. Just want everyone to know how strongly I feel about this, especially the haters who are so sure I am neglecting my responsibility. No one wants to know more than me if this is my baby girl!”

The women of Bravo weren’t buying Jean-Luc’s explanation, which was shared three weeks after Dani announced her daughter’s birth.

His Sailing Yacht castmate Alli Dore was quick to comment, “No one is stopping you from getting a paternity test.”

Natasha De Bourg, the season 2 chef on Sailing Yacht, asked, “Why didn’t you reach out 9 months ago ??? No woman deserves to be treated the way you treated Danny [sic].”

Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Courtney Sayle Skippon added, “Center yourself in the conversation and then throw insults — classic first steps to reconciliation.”

Jean-Luc addressed why he hadn’t been able to confirm if he is the father yet in a Saturday, June 19, Instagram post. “Yes, I know paternity test kits are available at drugstores but the goal is for us to take the tests together instead of shipping saliva samples around the world. But yes, there will be one ASAP,” he confirmed.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic meant that he couldn’t visit Dani and the baby girl easily. “No, Australia isn’t open yet or I would have already gone so those of you saying ‘just go’ must not know that. We are truly on different continents so easier said than done,” he explained.

The reality TV star added that Dani blocked him on Instagram on December 31, 2020.

Though Kate’s Father’s Day jab at Jean-Luc is sure to raise some eyebrows, the Bravolebrity told Us Weekly in late May that she had “no idea” who the father is, but she noted that offspring from Dani and Jean-Luc “would be such a pretty baby.”

While many are making assumptions about the paternity of Dani’s newborn, she told Us in May why she didn’t want to comment on the father’s identity.

“I just don’t think that’s relevant for my situation, that’s all,” the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star explained to Us at the time. “I understand that people are curious about it, and I understand that I’m on a TV show and everybody wants to know. I just don’t think it’s anybody’s business right now.”