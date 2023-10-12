Below Deck proves that faking it until you make it doesn’t always work.

The reality series, which debuted in 2013, follows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a superyacht during charter season. Below Deck — and its multiple spinoffs Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure — have become one of the most successful franchises on Bravo.

In addition to the usual drama such as hookups and dramatic exits, cast members have stirred the pot by questioning their coworkers’ experience. Below Deck season 2 alum Andrew Sturby‘s skills as a deckhand were doubted when he appeared to know nothing about a yacht. He was subsequently let go after revealing that he lied about his credentials.

“I wasn’t surprised the crew wanted me to be let go. I would have wanted the same, had I been in their position,” he told BravoTV during a 2014 interview. “The Ohana [boat] was no place for someone who was not used to intensive labor jobs to cut their teeth on. There is too much to be done with too little time to adjust to the demanding work setting and to learn the job. In my defense, had I been a lot less anxious, I could have adapted more quickly.”

Meanwhile, Delaney Evans left Below Deck Med season 6 on a low note after claiming she had experience as both a deckhand and a stew. Malia White had doubts about whether the newcomer was honest about working on deck — which she voiced before Delaney’s exit.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Honestly, I think her going at me for that was a little bit odd,” Delaney said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2021. “She has five years on me. It just seemed a little unnecessary.”

Scroll down for more Below Deck stars whose resume was questioned during their time on the show: