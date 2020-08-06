Jessie Godderz a.k.a Mr. PEC-Tacular (seasons 10,11)

Us: What is your overall opinion of the cast? Any surprises for you?

JG: I think the cast is AMAZING! With former players such as Cody, Tyler, Memphis, Bayleigh, Nicole F., Janelle and Ian in the game this time around, it’s more intriguing than ever before and their gameplay can go in so many different directions. It’ll be especially interesting to see what tricks former early evictees (and excellent players) David and Da’Vonne have up their sleeve to avoid early elimination because if they could survive the first few weeks, they could fall off everyone’s radar and then go very far in the game. There’s an awesome mix of very strong players who have a good shot at taking home the grand prize this time around. In my opinion, the houseguests who were evicted early last time should all team up together and then bring into their alliance 1 or 2 very strong veterans who went all the way last time (or nearly all the way) because I think that type of very unusual alliance combination would probably go unsuspected. That way, they could fly under the radar for a very long time while helping each other maneuver through the game.

As for who I’m surprised to see return, I guess my answer would be Keesha (my fellow castmate from #BB10 and one of the stars of the most infamous fight in reality show history … better known as “Keesha’s Birthday”)!!! That fight was an iconic piece of television history. It became like an SNL skit with everyone getting involved. It was an hysterical farce. It has something for everything. So ridiculously over-the-top, it was AWESOME!!! I remember it so well but didn’t realize at the time how legendary it would become. I’m very happy that she’s back. In my mind, it’s a gigantic honor to even be asked to return to the game in the first place so I think everyone in the cast probably jumped at the opportunity to come home to BB. The thing I’m most surprised about is actually how incredibly fast the producers got up and running and back on the air … during a PANDEMIC mind you. That’s how amazing everyone at BB is. As I tell everyone, it’s THE BEST show on TV for a myriad of reasons. They are, and always, will be my first TV family. I am very, very lucky and blessed to be part of one of the most iconic shows in the history of TV.

Us: Who has the best chance of going far and potentially winning? Why?

JG: I personally think Cody, Tyler and Memphis have the best chance of going very far in this game. They have a lot in common. They’re all extraordinary game players and very easygoing, likable and friendly and all have a genuinely great heart. Plus, they’re all competition beasts with incredibly strong social games too, so I think they have the best chance of pulling out the overall win in the end. If they team up (without anyone knowing they’re a team), they’ll be unstoppable. Mark my words. Final 3. C’mon now, taking one member of The Hitmen, one member of The Brigade and adding brilliant Tyler’s gameplay to the mix, that’s golden. Unstoppable. In fact, if I was in the house this year, that’s exactly who I’d team up with. I predict we’d go down as the best faction in BB History. Honestly. But I digress. So where was I? Ah yes, I think other houseguests who could potentially go very far this season include Bayleigh, Nicole F., Janelle, and Ian. All phenomenal game players with the experience they need to win at all. Wouldn’t it be crazy, though, if David won it all?! What a storybook ending that would make for the person eliminated first last season to come back and get the win this season??!!! #Karma

Us: Who should be the first target? Why?

JG: I think the first target should be ANY of the players who are not in my alliance and who I have no affiliation with (haha). I think the most dangerous houseguests are the ones who can get along with everyone. That’s who I would go after first. The ones everybody likes. If I had to choose, based on first look and their opening bios, that might be Ian this season. He’s very likable and comes across as everybody’s best rriend. I think he’ll be under everyone’s radar for quite some time and that could be the downfall of many other houseguests this season.

Us: Will you be watching the show? What about the feeds?

JG: I will DEFINITELY be watching the show as always. I try not to ever miss an episode. The feeds, though, are much harder for me to keep up with because of work and family but I do try my best every season. On a personal note, I’m tremendously honored and beyond thrilled to be a part of the BB family for all these years. I feel so privileged to have more annual appearances/guest appearances on the show than any other Houseguest in history. I hope that record never gets broken. That means a lot to me.

Us: Who are you rooting for and why?

JG: I have many friends on the show so this is a very difficult question. I know a lot of them very, very well. If I had to choose though, I’m rooting for Cody, Tyler, Memphis, Bayleigh, Nicole F., Janelle, Da’Vonne, Dani and Keesha for the win since they are all amazing game players and deserve the victory (or in Nicole F’s case, a second win). Yeah, I know that’s over half the cast. If I had to choose only one though to go all the way, it would be tough but I’d have to go with my man Cody. I have the utmost respect for Cody and he’s a very good friend and I think the world of him (and his brother Paulie too!). They’re both ridiculously talented and just awesome people all around.

By the way, here’s a fun piece of trivia, I costarred with Cody and Paulie in the Amazon sitcom New Dogs, Old Tricks, which was a spinoff of Cody’s hit Sony feature film What Happened Last Night, written/directed/produced By Candy Cain. #TeamCody, #TeamTyler, and #TeamMemphis all the way!!