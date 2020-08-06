Jun Song (season 4 winner)

Us: What is your overall opinion of the cast? Any surprises for you?

JS: Super impressed with the cast, but I have no idea who David is and I’m OK with that. Each of them have a place on the cast even if you don’t agree with all the picks. It’s a TRIP seeing how some of my fellow alum have aged over the years. It’s like seeing them put through some old age filter.

Us: Who has the best chance of going far and potentially winning? Why?

JS: I can see Cody or Kevin redeeming themselves and taking a win this season. If Christmas is at 100 percent health then she’ll kill comps and also be ideal to take to final two because she doesn’t have guaranteed popularity votes in the jury (but, depending on how salty the jury is, she might pull out enough votes to win).

Us: Who should be the first target? Why?

JS: The person who’s in good with most of the house needs to go, but I don’t see that happening because most of these people care too much about what others think about them. I’d knock out Tyler or Cody first and make a big statement to kick off the season.

Us: Will you be watching the show? What about the feeds?

JS: I won’t be watching, unfortunately. But I’ll be keeping an eye on from a distance, and checking my Twitter mentions regularly. Diehard fans are really good at keeping me updated on what’s good on the feeds!

Us: Who are you rooting for and why?

JS: My son Noah was a Tyler fan when we followed most of season 20. So I know Noah will be rooting for Tyler. It’s really tough for me to choose just one person to root for because I have strong feelings about so many people on this cast! But I think ultimately, I’m gonna root for Dani, Da’Vonne and Kevin.