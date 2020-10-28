Adam Poch (Big Brother 13)

I think Cody “deserves” to win this season. He’s won the most comps, controlled the votes (always voted with the majority) and pretty much ran the whole season. However, if Nicole wins the final HoH and cuts Cody, then she will “deserve” to win for coming alive the second half of the game and making the biggest move. I’m so bummed Enzo will not be able to pull out the win, however. He was in such a good spot most of the game, but never pulled away and made a move on his own.