Jessie Godderz

Competing on seasons 10 and 11 of Big Brother, Jessie, also known as Mr. Pec-Tacular, rubbed his houseguests in the wrong way, constantly showing off his body in the house to the core. His narcissism cost him the game. After Big Brother, Jessie became a professional wrestler and still frequently pops up on Big Brother as a special guest. He has two sons.