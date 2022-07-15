A long-awaited return. Black Mirror season 6 is in the works, and fans have been itching for new episodes of the Netflix anthology series for years.

The Emmy-winning series, which is inspired by The Twilight Zone, uses technology for social and political commentary, and left off at season 5 in 2019, leaving some hungry fans in its wake.

Black Mirror season 6 had been on hold due to rights issues. Though Netflix bought the broadcasting rights to the drama from British broadcaster Channel 4, Endemol Shine Group retained the intellectual property (IP) rights, Deadline reported.

Though they had Netflix’s support, the rights to Black Mirror remain with Endemol and parent company Banijay Group. The streaming giant needed a new deal with the IP owner before moving forward with the sixth season, which was finally made in May 2022, Variety reported at the time.

The show typically explores societies falling apart and futuristic, dystopian elements and will likely follow the same themes in the upcoming season — but don’t expect any coronavirus-inspired episodes.

Back in May 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, show creator Charles Brooker confessed his hesitation to write about those themes considering the times.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he told U.K.’s Radio Times magazine. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

While speaking at a virtual panel about his Netflix mockumentary, Death to 2020, in December 2020, Brooker also detailed why exactly he chose to wait a bit after the initial waves of the pandemic would die down to move forward with season 6.

“If I’d been writing the Black Mirror version of a pandemic unfolding across the panic, it would have been incredibly violent and incredibly … like, society would have collapsed into dust in a thrilling opening credits scene,” he said during the panel, per The Wrap. “And actually, generally speaking at the moment thus far, your neighbor is more likely to help you with something than they are to fight you for a bottle of water.”

He still admitted to some creative inklings he had while the pandemic was at its peak. “Oddly … I think on some levels I pivoted to a strange kind of almost optimism … because once something terrible is happening, it’s suddenly a real and going concern and you’re not worrying about some great unknown, you’re dealing with an actual situation.”

The cast of the new season is just starting to come together, with Variety reporting in July 2022 that Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz and A Teacher’s Kate Mara are slated to join the show.

Scroll down to find out more about everything we know about season 6 of Black Mirror: