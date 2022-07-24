Is the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Out Yet?

Marvel Studios released the first look at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. The trailer shows the country mourning T’Challa. “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Ramonda, Black Panther’s mother, bellows. “Have I not given everything?”

Other scenes show Shuri crying; a mural with T’Challa’s face; an underwater birth with unidentified characters; and a lot of our favorite characters (including Nakia, M’Baku and Okoye) looking very concerned. One of the brief happy scenes is the first look at Riri Williams/Ironheart, who is shown in the lab with Shuri. The final shot shows someone in what appears to be a Black Panther suit with gold accents — and the claws are coming out.