What’s It About?

Not even the cast knows the answer to this one. In a May 2021 interview with James Corden, Freeman, who plays CIA agent Everett K. Ross, said that his conversations with Coogler have done little to illuminate the movie’s plot. “He sort of meticulously took me through all of my character’s beats in the film,” the Sherlock alum explained. “He took me through the film, but incorporating my character’s beats. Some of it was very odd, and I think he could see from the reaction on my face to some of the things he was saying. He kept sort of stopping, and he kept going, ‘Stay with me, but this is going to work. I mean, we’ve not done it yet, who knows, we might make it awful, but I’m hoping we won’t. I hope people will be in for a treat.”

As Marvel fans know, the mantle of Black Panther gets passed down through generations, so it’s likely that someone else will take on the title in Wakanda Forever. T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Wright) eventually became Black Panther and queen of Wakanda in the comic books, so her journey is certainly a possibility for the sequel’s plot.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like at all,” Bassett, who plays T’Challa’s mother, Ramonda, told Entertainment Tonight of the movie in July 2021. “There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one’s coming.”