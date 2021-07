Who’s In It?

Marvel has stayed mum about who’s actually confirmed to return, but Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Kasumba and Danai Gurira are all expected to reprise their roles from the first film.

Tenoch Huerta is also rumored to be joining the cast as Namor the Sub-Mariner, a Marvel character who first appeared all the way back in 1939.