February 2021

Katie’s exit from Matt’s season aired in early February. Not long after her departure aired, she heard from Blake.

“We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know?” Katie told Us in June about their pre-show conversation. “And so to see him [in New Mexico], I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”