Danielle Fishel

After Boy Meets World, Fishel was a correspondent on The Tyra Banks Show and hosted The Dish and Say What? Karaoke. She went to college at 27 in 2012 and met Tim Belusko, whom she later married. They split in 2016. She then married Jensen Karp in 2018. The pair welcomed a son in 2018. She also launched a hair care line, called Be Free. She starred on Girl Meets World, also directing four episodes and writing one.