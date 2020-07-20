Brad Womack’s Seasons 11 and 15 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

DeAnna Pappas

DeAnna went on to be the season 4 Bachelorette and got engaged to Jesse Csincsak during the 2008 finale. The twosome split several months after the finale, but Bachelor Nation still helped DeAnna find love as she married Stephen Stagliano, whose twin brother Michael appeared on Jillian Harris’ season 5 of The Bachelorette.

“All the friends, all the opportunities that I’ve had, and then ultimately meeting Stephen and my kids. It all clearly was in the plan for me, you know, so I don’t know that I’m stoked to relive that but I guess hindsight is 20/20,” DeAnna told Us.

The couple share daughter Addison and son Austin. DeAnna, who landed several hosting gigs after her stint as the Bachelorette, created a show called Moms In Cars with her friend, actress Christine Lakin.