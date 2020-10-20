Bachelorette Brandon Goss’ Relationship With Clare Crawley Gets Awkward Fast: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant By Sarah Hearon October 20, 2020 Courtesy of Brandon Goss/Instagram 5 2 / 5 2. He Likes Older Women Brandon’s last relationship was with a 38-year-old woman, according to ABC. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News