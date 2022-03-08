‘Breaking Bad’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bob Odenkirk

Odenkirk has led the Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul, since its 2015 debut. Additionally, he’s appeared in Nebraska, Fargo, The Post and Little Women, among other projects. In July 2021, he suffered a heart attack while on set of Better Call Saul and was hospitalized. Thankfully, the actor recovered. He went on to release a book, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, in February 2022. At the time, he told USA Today his thoughts on the series finale of the Breaking Bad spinoff. “Without giving anything away, the ending is awesome,” Odenkirk revealed. “The journey, and where it went to, is very satisfying to me.”