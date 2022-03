Bryan Cranston

After winning four Emmys for his portrayal of Walter White, Cranston continued to land large roles. In 2013, he played Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way on Broadway, earning him a Tony Award. The following year, he played the role again in the HBO miniseries adaptation. He received his second Tony Award in 2019 for his part in Network on Broadway. In 2020, Cranston contracted coronavirus but fully recovered. He has starred in the crime drama series Your Honor since 2020.