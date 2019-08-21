Single and happy! Briana DeJesus has officially split from John Rodriguez, the Teen Mom 2 star tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“To be perfectly frank, I did not plan on addressing my personal life and what was going on in it whatsoever publicly at this time,” DeJesus, 25, tells Us, before adding that reports began circling after she and Rodriguez unfollowed each other on social media. “I decided it was best to take matters into my own hands and just address the truth head on.”

DeJesus broke up with the postal worker, 26, “a few days ago,” she notes.

“I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job and my family,” she adds.

DeJesus is the mom of two daughters. She shares Stella, 2, with Luis Hernandez and Nova, 7, with Devoin Austin. The former Teen Mom 3 star first revealed she was dating Rodriguez in September 2018, sharing a photo of the duo on Instagram.

The pair celebrated one year together in May in Punta Canta, Dominican Republic, appearing very happy and hashtagging “baecation” on all their Instagram photos from the trip. Despite their split, the two remain cordial.

“At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and I, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man,” she says.

