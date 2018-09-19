Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life! The Teen Mom 2 star is dating a man named Johnny Rodriguez.

“My sweet love, thank you for shining your light into the darkness that was surrounding me. 💘💘,” the 24-year-old wrote on Wednesday, September 19, alongside an Instagram photo of the pair in front of a rollercoaster. “#wealmostdiedonthatridetho lol.”

DeJesus, who split from costar Javi Marroquin earlier this year, spoke about her relationship with Radar Online, telling the outlet it’s “relatively new.”

“There’s no other baby mama craziness to deal with,” the MTV personality, who has two daughters Nova, 7, and Stella, 14 months, from previous relationships, quipped, referring to her drama with Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

“For now I’m keeping it private as I don’t know if I’m ready to put it out there,” she added.

DeJesus also played coy about if Rodriguez is currently filming Teen Mom 2 with her.

“If and when I am, I’ll definitely reveal it and, of course, you’d see it on the show, as I’m completely open with my life and what’s going on,” she explained.

DeJesus dated Marroquin from October 2017 to February 2018. The pair split after Marroquin, who wanted DeJesus to move to Delaware to be with him, proposed off-camera.

“I felt controlled,” Briana said of their relationship at the time. “I felt like he was trying to manipulate me in a situation I didn’t want to be in.”

Marroquin has since moved on with Lauren Comeau and the pair are expecting their first child, a boy.

