‘Bridesmaids’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ellie Kemper (Becca)

The Office alum joined Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane in the Tina Fey-created Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which concluded in January 2019 after four seasons. In May 2020, the cast reunited for an interactive movie, which also starred Daniel Radcliffe. Kemper has earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series throughout her career and has also lent her voice to animated movies The Secret Life of Pets (2016) and The Lego Batman Movie (2017). The My Squirrel Days author shares two sons with husband Michael Koman, who she wed in July 2012.