Focusing on the Siblings

One more season isn’t good enough for Van Dusen. While speaking with Collider after the show’s debut, the Bridgerton creator hinted that there could be up to eight additional seasons: one for each sibling. “I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure,” Van Dusen said. “I think we’ve done some work in season 1 to set up other characters [for more]. … I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”